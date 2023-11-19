Satellite News

Satellites watch Russia’s tallest volcano spew 1,000-mile-long plume of smoke (photos)

Sunday, November 19th, 2023

Russia’s Klyuchevskoy volcano, which is the tallest volcano in Europe and Asia, violently erupted on Nov. 1 and left behind a trail of smoke and ash that was photographed by NASA satellites.

