Axiom Space astronaut Marcus Wandt says space is ‘more real’ thanks to private flights
Marcus Wandt was selected as a standby project astronaut in 2022. The European Space Agency now has a spot for him in space: the Axiom Space Ax-3 mission expected to fly in January 2024.
