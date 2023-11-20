Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

NASA astronaut sees her parents’ birth country from space. ‘This may be the closest I will ever get’

Submit on Monday, November 20th, 2023 20:11

NASA’s Jasmin Moghbeli recently saw Iran from the International Space Station. Her parents fled the country in 1979 and she has been unable to visit it during her lifetime.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Monday, November 20th, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy