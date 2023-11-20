NASA astronaut sees her parents’ birth country from space. ‘This may be the closest I will ever get’
NASA’s Jasmin Moghbeli recently saw Iran from the International Space Station. Her parents fled the country in 1979 and she has been unable to visit it during her lifetime.
