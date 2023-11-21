SpaceX’s Starship should be ready to fly again before Christmas, Elon Musk says
SpaceX will likely be ready from a technical standpoint to launch its next Starship flight in just three to four weeks, Elon Musk said. But the FAA also has to clear the vehicle for liftoff.
