Tom Hanks visits Artemis 2 moon astronauts and NASA Mission Control
Submit on Tuesday, November 21st, 2023 18:12
‘Apollo 13’ actor Tom Hanks, who flew to the moon on film in 1995, just went to NASA in Houston. There, he visited the four Artemis 2 astronauts who will make the journey for real.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, November 21st, 2023 at 6:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.