Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Tom Hanks visits Artemis 2 moon astronauts and NASA Mission Control

Submit on Tuesday, November 21st, 2023 18:12

‘Apollo 13’ actor Tom Hanks, who flew to the moon on film in 1995, just went to NASA in Houston. There, he visited the four Artemis 2 astronauts who will make the journey for real.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Tuesday, November 21st, 2023 at 6:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy