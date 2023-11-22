Canadian Space Agency will announce new ‘astronaut assignments’ Nov. 22. Here’s how to watch it live.
The Canadian Space Agency will announce new ‘astronaut assignments’ on Nov. 22, just 6 months after astronaut Jeremy Hansen received a moon mission for Artemis 2.
