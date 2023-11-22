Satellite News

Canadian Space Agency will announce new ‘astronaut assignments’ Nov. 22. Here’s how to watch it live.

Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023

The Canadian Space Agency will announce new ‘astronaut assignments’ on Nov. 22, just 6 months after astronaut Jeremy Hansen received a moon mission for Artemis 2.

