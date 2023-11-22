North Korea claims it sent a spy satellite to orbit for 1st time: report
Submit on Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023 21:12
North Korean state media claims its Malligyong-1 spy satellite reached orbit on Tuesday (Nov. 21); if true, this would mark the first time the nation has accomplished such a feat.
