China’s next cargo spacecraft arrives at launch site ahead of early 2024 liftoff

Submit on Thursday, November 23rd, 2023 02:11

The robotic Tianzhou 7 cargo spacecraft arrived recently at China’s coastal Wenchang Satellite Launch Center ahead of an early 2024 launch on a Long March 7 rocket.

This entry was posted on Thursday, November 23rd, 2023 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS.

