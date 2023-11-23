China’s next cargo spacecraft arrives at launch site ahead of early 2024 liftoff
Submit on Thursday, November 23rd, 2023
The robotic Tianzhou 7 cargo spacecraft arrived recently at China’s coastal Wenchang Satellite Launch Center ahead of an early 2024 launch on a Long March 7 rocket.
