Scientists find hydrogen in Apollo moon rocks, suggesting astronauts can harvest lunar water
Thursday, November 23rd, 2023
A fresh analysis of moon rocks brought home during the Apollo missions suggests the presence of hydrogen, implying future astronauts could access water available right in lunar regolith.
