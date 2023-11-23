Watch Europe’s new Ariane 6 rocket perform crucial 8-minute engine burn today
Submit on Thursday, November 23rd, 2023 21:11
Europe will conduct a crucial eight-minute-long burn with the core-stage engine of its new Ariane 6 rocket today (Nov. 23), and you can watch the action live.
This entry was posted on Thursday, November 23rd, 2023 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.