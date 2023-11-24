China eyes additional modules for Tiangong space station
Submit on Friday, November 24th, 2023 01:11
China’s Tiangong space station is set to expand to have a cross-shaped configuration and may include additional modules to double its size in the coming years, according to the country’s space agency.
