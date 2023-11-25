Fly more for less: $200 saving on the Autel Robotics EVO Lite+ drone this Black Friday
Submit on Saturday, November 25th, 2023 01:11
Take videos from high up whilst prices are low down: This Black Friday drone deal takes it under $1000 and save $200 on the Autel Robotics Evo Lite+.
