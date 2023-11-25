Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

NASA astronaut celebrates Thanksgiving on ISS with turkey socks, Earth views

Submit on Saturday, November 25th, 2023 04:12

NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara received new turkey socks for U.S. Thanksgiving on the International Space Station. Amid eating good food in orbit, she shared space views of her new duds.

