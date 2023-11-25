NASA astronaut celebrates Thanksgiving on ISS with turkey socks, Earth views
NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara received new turkey socks for U.S. Thanksgiving on the International Space Station. Amid eating good food in orbit, she shared space views of her new duds.
