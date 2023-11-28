Water leaking into Earth’s core may have birthed a mysterious layer that churns out crystals
Submit on Tuesday, November 28th, 2023 08:12
A new series of experiments has shown that the mysterious “E-prime layer,” which surrounds Earth’s outer core, is created by water that leaks deep into our planet’s interior.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, November 28th, 2023 at 8:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.