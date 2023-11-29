Elon Musk, Israel agree on use of Starlink satellite internet in Gaza
Elon Musk traveled to Israel on Monday (Nov. 27) and met with Israeli government officials, reaching an agreement about the use of Starlink internet satellites in Gaza.
