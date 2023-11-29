Over the past six years, governments proposed launching over one million satellites, but where will they all go?
Submit on Wednesday, November 29th, 2023 20:12
As the number of satellites in orbit increase, so will the possibilities of space debris. There are currently 8,000 satellites in orbit, but hundreds of thousands more are being proposed.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, November 29th, 2023 at 8:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.