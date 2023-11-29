Rocket Lab to return to flight with Electron launch on Dec. 13 after failure in September
Submit on Wednesday, November 29th, 2023 20:12
Rocket Lab is gearing up for the 42nd launch of its Electron rocket, which has been grounded since a malfunction led to the loss of a payload during a mission in September.
