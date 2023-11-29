Strong auroras likely as powerful solar flare eruption hurls possible ‘cannibal CME’ toward Earth (video)
Submit on Wednesday, November 29th, 2023 22:12
Several powerful solar eruptions, with Earth in the firing line, means widespread mid-latitude aurora displays are likely on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, November 29th, 2023 at 10:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.