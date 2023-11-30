Big blob of hot water in Pacific may be making El Niño act weirdly
Thursday, November 30th, 2023 20:12
El Niño is in full swing and will likely remain “strong” this winter, but its effect on weather patterns in the U.S. depends on the behavior of an unusually warm blob in the western Pacific, experts say.
