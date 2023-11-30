Satellite News

Mary Cleave, space shuttle astronaut who led NASA’s science division, dies at 76

Thursday, November 30th, 2023

Mary Cleave, who launched twice on the space shuttle before becoming the first woman to head NASA’s science division, has died. Cleave was the 10th woman to fly in space and spent 11 days in orbit.

