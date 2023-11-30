Mary Cleave, space shuttle astronaut who led NASA’s science division, dies at 76
Submit on Thursday, November 30th, 2023 23:11
Mary Cleave, who launched twice on the space shuttle before becoming the first woman to head NASA’s science division, has died. Cleave was the 10th woman to fly in space and spent 11 days in orbit.
This entry was posted on Thursday, November 30th, 2023 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.