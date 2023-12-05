Vera C. Rubin Observatory will track orphan stars to reveal a cosmic ‘fossil record’
Submit on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023 00:12
The upcoming Vera C. Rubin Observatory will help astronomers track stars ripped from their galaxies, revealing a cosmic fossil record to track the evolution of galactic clusters.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023 at 12:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.