James Webb Space Telescope’s ‘Cosmic Christmas Bauble’ earns spot in White House Advent Calendar (photo, video)

Submit on Tuesday, December 12th, 2023 04:11

The James Webb Space Telescope has imaged a “Cosmic Christmas Bauble” that is actually the aftermath of a supernova. The stunning picture of Cassiopeia A was revealed by Jill Biden as part of the first-ever White House Advent Calendar.

