NASA astronaut spins the dreidel for Hanukkah aboard International Space Station (video)
Submit on Tuesday, December 12th, 2023 02:11
NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli celebrated the first night of Hanukkah aboard the International Space Station with a felt menorah and video of a spinning dreidel in microgravity.
