Quadrantid meteor shower 2024: The year’s 1st meteor shower blazes over North America on Jan. 3
Submit on Monday, January 1st, 2024 23:11
Up to 120 shooting stars per hour could be visible during a brief peak of the Quadrantid meteor shower — the year’s first meteor shower, coming to North America Jan. 3 and 4.
