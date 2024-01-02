Satellite News

NASA and Russia will keep launching each other’s astronauts to ISS until 2025: report

Tuesday, January 2nd, 2024

The International Space Station will continue to see launching crews mixed with American and Russian astronauts, according to media reports based on a Roscosmos press release.

