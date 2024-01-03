Satellite News

NASA Juno spacecraft reveals Jupiter’s moon Io like never before (images)

Submit on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024 01:11

On Dec. 30, 2023, NASA’s Juno spacecraft came closer to the volcanic moon Io than any other mission has in 20 years. In the process, Juno was able to grab some incredible images.

