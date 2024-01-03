NASA Juno spacecraft reveals Jupiter’s moon Io like never before (images)
On Dec. 30, 2023, NASA’s Juno spacecraft came closer to the volcanic moon Io than any other mission has in 20 years. In the process, Juno was able to grab some incredible images.
