Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

For Astrobotic, big risk (and bigger reward) ride on private Peregrine moon lander’s Jan. 8 launch

Submit on Thursday, January 4th, 2024 20:11

Pittsburgh-based company Astrobotic is gearing up for the Jan. 8 launch of its Peregrine lander, which will try to become the first private spacecraft to land on the moon.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Thursday, January 4th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»