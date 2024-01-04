For Astrobotic, big risk (and bigger reward) ride on private Peregrine moon lander’s Jan. 8 launch
Pittsburgh-based company Astrobotic is gearing up for the Jan. 8 launch of its Peregrine lander, which will try to become the first private spacecraft to land on the moon.
