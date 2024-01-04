Up next for Endeavour LA exhibit: Tank lift and shuttle shrink wrap
Submit on Thursday, January 4th, 2024 03:11
Just days after it was taken off exhibit and as its external tank is scheduled for its brief return to flight, NASA’s retired space shuttle Endeavour is heading under wraps.
This entry was posted on Thursday, January 4th, 2024 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.