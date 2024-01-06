Vulcan Centaur rocket is ‘go’ for historic Jan. 8 launch of private Peregrine moon lander
Submit on Saturday, January 6th, 2024 05:12
ULA’s new Vulcan Centaur rocket has been cleared to launch for the first time on Jan. 8, a mission that will send the private Peregrine lander toward the moon.
