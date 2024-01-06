What time is ULA’s 1st Vulcan rocket launch with Astrobotic’s private moon lander on Jan. 8?
Submit on Saturday, January 6th, 2024 18:11
The United Launch Alliance is ready to launch its first-ever Vulcan rocket but if you’re hoping to watch the historic liftoff, you’ll need to know when and how.
This entry was posted on Saturday, January 6th, 2024 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.