DHL delivering Everest rock, ‘meme’ coin to the moon on Astrobotic lander
Submit on Monday, January 8th, 2024 20:11
A rock from Mount Everest, a time capsule from Belgium, a physical ‘meme’ coin and a letter from a private astronaut are now being delivered to the moon’s surface by DHL.
