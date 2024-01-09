Satellites reveal 75% of world’s industrial fishing vessels are ‘hidden’
New satellite imagery has helped detect previously unmapped global fishing vessels, revealing nearly 75% of the world’s industrial activity at sea was “hidden” from public view.
