Satellites reveal 75% of world’s industrial fishing vessels are ‘hidden’

Tuesday, January 9th, 2024

New satellite imagery has helped detect previously unmapped global fishing vessels, revealing nearly 75% of the world’s industrial activity at sea was “hidden” from public view.

