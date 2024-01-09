Time is running out for stricken Peregrine moon lander after crippling fuel leak
The clock is ticking for Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander as the spacecraft continues to leak propellant into space. The company is now trying to salvage what it can from the mission.
