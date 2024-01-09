Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Time is running out for stricken Peregrine moon lander after crippling fuel leak

Submit on Tuesday, January 9th, 2024 23:11

The clock is ticking for Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander as the spacecraft continues to leak propellant into space. The company is now trying to salvage what it can from the mission.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Tuesday, January 9th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»