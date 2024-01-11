Satellite News

Axiom astronaut Peggy Whitson hangs up her flight suit — on public display

The most experienced U.S. astronaut has hung up her flight suit. Peggy Whitson came to Space Center Houston for the reveal of her Axiom Space flight suit as it was placed on public display.

