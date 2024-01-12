Japanese earthquake on Jan. 1 shifted coastline over 800 feet, satellite photos show
A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck Japan on Jan. 1, causing uplift that extended the coastline along areas of the Noto Peninsula by up to 820 feet (250 meters), as new satellite images show.
