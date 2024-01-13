At last! NASA finally frees lid of asteroid Bennu sample capsule after battling stuck fasteners
NASA technicians have finally removed the two stubborn fasteners that prevented them from accessing all of the asteroid samples returned to Earth by OSIRIS-REx in September.
