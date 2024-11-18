Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is solving long-standing mysteries about the sun. Here’s what we’ve learned so far.

Submit on Monday, November 18th, 2024 20:11

The goal of the Parker Solar Probe mission is to investigate the mysteries of the sun’s corona, its outer atmosphere. What has it learned so far?

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Monday, November 18th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»