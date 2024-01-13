SpaceX Dragon capsule arrives at pad for Ax-3 astronaut launch (photos)
Submit on Saturday, January 13th, 2024 04:11
The SpaceX Dragon capsule that will fly the private Ax-3 astronaut mission to the International Space Station has arrived at its launch pad ahead of its planned Jan. 17 liftoff.
This entry was posted on Saturday, January 13th, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.