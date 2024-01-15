Satellite News

No alien life needed: Dark streaks in Venus’ atmosphere can be explained by iron minerals

Monday, January 15th, 2024

The dark streaks in Venus’ atmosphere — a potential sign of life, according to some researchers — can be explained by Iron-bearing sulfate minerals, a new study reports.

