No alien life needed: Dark streaks in Venus’ atmosphere can be explained by iron minerals
Submit on Monday, January 15th, 2024 22:11
The dark streaks in Venus’ atmosphere — a potential sign of life, according to some researchers — can be explained by Iron-bearing sulfate minerals, a new study reports.
