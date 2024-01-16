NASA’s troubled Mars sample-return mission has scientists seeing red
Submit on Tuesday, January 16th, 2024 01:11
NASA’s Mars Sample Return program is the agency’s highest priority in planetary science, but projected multibillion-dollar overruns have some calling the plan a ‘dumpster fire.’
This entry was posted on Tuesday, January 16th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.