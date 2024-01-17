Satellite News

Doomed Peregrine moon lander will burn up in Earth’s atmosphere — but we don’t yet know where

Submit on Wednesday, January 17th, 2024 01:11

The leak that stopped the Peregrine moon lander’s attempt is nearly finished, but the Astrobotic mission is still on track to burn up above Earth instead of reaching its lunar destination.

