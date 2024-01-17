Hubble Telescope reveals galaxy that hosted a supernova 2.5 billion times brighter than the sun (photo)
The Hubble Space Telescope zoomed into a galaxy 150 million light years away to study a supernova that released 2.5 billion times more energy than the sun, resulting in a stunning image.
