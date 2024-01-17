‘Star Trek’ on Mars? Curiosity rover spots Starfleet symbol on Red Planet
NASA’s Curiosity rover found a Mars rock shaped like a Star Trek badge this month. The mission continues to beam up images from the Red Planet after 12 years of work.
