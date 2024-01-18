Peregrine moon lander aims for ‘safe’ crash into Earth’s atmosphere on Jan. 18
The ailing Peregrine moon lander is expected to crash into Earth’s atmosphere on Jan. 18, a demise that its maker, Astrobotic, pledged to make as safe as possible.
