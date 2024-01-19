2nd image of 1st black hole ever pictured confirms Einstein’s general relativity (photo)
Submit on Friday, January 19th, 2024 18:11
A second image of the first black hole ever pictured by humanity, the supermassive black hole in M87, taken one year later shows its shadow persists just as Einstein predicted.
This entry was posted on Friday, January 19th, 2024 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.