SpaceX launches private Ax-3 mission to ISS, 1st Turkish astronaut on board
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida today (Jan. 18), sending four people, including Turkey’s first astronaut, toward the ISS.
