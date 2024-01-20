Goodbye sun: What it’s like to experience the polar night along Norway’s rugged coastline
Submit on Saturday, January 20th, 2024 18:11
Find out what it’s like to experience the polar night while hunting the northern lights along the Norwegian coast with Hurtigruten’s Astronomy Voyage.
This entry was posted on Saturday, January 20th, 2024 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.