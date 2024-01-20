Watch SpaceX’s Ax-3 astronaut mission arrive at ISS early Jan. 20
SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Freedom will arrive at the ISS early Saturday morning (Jan. 20) with the four astronauts of the private Ax-3 mission, and you can watch the action live.
