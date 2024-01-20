World-renowned spaceflight museum set for renovation at Cosmosphere
The home of a sunken Mercury capsule and the spacecraft that brought the Apollo 13 crew back to Earth is getting an upgrade. The Cosmosphere announced it is ready to renovate its Hall of Space.
