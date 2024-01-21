Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

If life exists on Mars, don’t count on sample-return missions to find it, scientists say

Submit on Sunday, January 21st, 2024 18:11

While ambitious plans to return Red Planet samples to Earth are in development, some scientists argue that we should instead find ways to analyze Mars samples on the planet itself.

Related posts:

  1. Enter the virtual world with the HP Reverb G2 VR headset, now $200 off
  2. SpaceX’s private Polaris Dawn space crew talks about their ambitious mission (exclusive)
  3. James Webb Space Telescope spots alien planet shrouded in weird sand-filled clouds
  4. Missing carbon monoxide in planetary nurseries could be frozen in ice

This entry was posted on Sunday, January 21st, 2024 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»